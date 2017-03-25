Smoking weed vs. eating weed: which is ‘healthier?’

Names like “Raspberry Macaroons,” “Mellow Handcrafted Marshmellows,” and “Pineapple Delight Bites” sound tasty to those with a sweet tooth. Often mistaken for sweets, these names belong to some of the most popular marijuana edibles across the U.S. As more states prepare to legalize the recreational use of the drug, many are trying edibles as a “healthier”…