Snowden: No Russia hacking evidence from FBI yet
As far as infamous National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden is concerned, the FBI has not presented any “real evidence” Russia directly interfered with the 2016 presidential election with the alleged intent of propping up President Donald Trump. Speaking at a technology conference in Hanover, Germany, through a live video feed, Snowden, who’s been exiled in…
