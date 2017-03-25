Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Social media companies may face prosecution for hosting extremist content

International Business Times

25 Mar 2017 at 12:18 ET                   
Facebook Puzzle (Shutterstock)

Google, Facebook and several other tech companies have been facing a major backlash from advertisers globally for placing their online adverts next to extremist material. And now, in an exclusive report, the Telegraph has reported that these companies may be prosecuted in Britain if they fail to monitor content being posted online. According to the report,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘We had seven years and we failed’: Republican strategist blasts GOP’s Trumpcare ‘ineptitude’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+