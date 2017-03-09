Sources: Kansas governor Sam Brownback in talks with Trump administration about an ambassadorship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is in talks with President Donald Trump’s administration about taking an ambassadorship position, according to sources close to the governor. No offer has been extended yet, according to the Kansas City Star’s sources, but the Republican governor has discussed the possibility of taking a position as the U.S.…
