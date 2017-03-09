Quantcast

Sources: Kansas governor Sam Brownback in talks with Trump administration about an ambassadorship

The Kansas City Star

09 Mar 2017 at 09:35 ET                   
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback speaks to supporters after winning re-election in the U.S. midterm elections in Topeka, Kansas, on Nov. 4, 2014. Photo by Mark Kauzlarich for Reuters.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is in talks with President Donald Trump’s administration about taking an ambassadorship position, according to sources close to the governor. No offer has been extended yet, according to the Kansas City Star’s sources, but the Republican governor has discussed the possibility of taking a position as the U.S.…

Robert Reich identifies four reasons Trump should be impeached — with a fifth one 'on its way'
