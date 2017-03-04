Quantcast

South By Southwest Music Festival threatens international performers with deportations

International Business Times

04 Mar 2017 at 08:57 ET                   
South By Southwest Music Festival

Officials at a popular annual music festival have come under fire for seemingly threatening deportation for performers who are not U.S. citizens. International artists who were traveling to Austin, Texas to perform at the South By Southwest Festival (SXSW) were contractually forbidden from playing gigs at any other venue for the duration of the festival, and…

