South By Southwest Music Festival threatens international performers with deportations
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Officials at a popular annual music festival have come under fire for seemingly threatening deportation for performers who are not U.S. citizens. International artists who were traveling to Austin, Texas to perform at the South By Southwest Festival (SXSW) were contractually forbidden from playing gigs at any other venue for the duration of the festival, and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion