Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

South Carolina church gunman to plead guilty to murder charges, paper reports

Reuters

31 Mar 2017 at 11:24 ET                   
Dylann Roof (Mugshot)

Dylann Roof, convicted and sentenced to death in federal court for the 2015 massacre at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina, will plead guilty to related state murder charges, the Post and Courier newspaper reported on Friday.

Roof is due to enter his plea on April 10 and will receive a sentence of life in prison, the paper said, citing a letter from the state prosecutor. Reuters could not immediately reach Solicitor Scarlett Wilson for comment.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Rep. Jason Chaffetz tells Trump to back off ‘witch hunt’ claims: ‘He should not be weighing in’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+