South Carolina church gunman to plead guilty to murder charges, paper reports

Dylann Roof, convicted and sentenced to death in federal court for the 2015 massacre at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina, will plead guilty to related state murder charges, the Post and Courier newspaper reported on Friday.

Roof is due to enter his plea on April 10 and will receive a sentence of life in prison, the paper said, citing a letter from the state prosecutor. Reuters could not immediately reach Solicitor Scarlett Wilson for comment.

