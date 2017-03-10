South Korea court rules to oust President Park
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A South Korean court has ruled to formally end impeached President Park Geun-hye’s rule. Eight judges from the Constitutional Court assembled on Friday to issue a verdict to remove Park from office over a corruption scandal. It marks the first time a South Korean president has been driven from office before the end of their term…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion