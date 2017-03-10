Quantcast

South Korea court rules to oust President Park

Al Jazeera

10 Mar 2017 at 04:49 ET                   
South Korean President Park Geun-hye speaks during an emergency cabinet meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2016. Yonhap/ via REUTERS

A South Korean court has ruled to formally end impeached President Park Geun-hye’s rule. Eight judges from the Constitutional Court assembled on Friday to issue a verdict to remove Park from office over a corruption scandal. It marks the first time a South Korean president has been driven from office before the end of their term…

