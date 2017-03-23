South Korea increases North Korea vigilance after missile test
Just a day after North Korea conducted a failed missile test, South Korea has increased vigilance over Pyongyang suspecting more missile tests in the coming weeks, Seoul’s defense officials and experts said Thursday. Kim Jong Un’s regime has been ramping up its nuclear program and testing ballistic missiles despite receiving tough sanctions. “Chances are high that…
