Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Speaker Ryan says Republican healthcare plan will pass House

Reuters

07 Mar 2017 at 17:34 ET                   
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's USA Thank You Tour event at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wisconsin, U.S., December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he believes there is enough support in the House of Representatives to pass the Republican healthcare plan, which has been criticized by some conservative groups and members of Congress.

“This is the beginning of the legislative process … we’ll have 218 when this thing comes to the floor (of the House), I can guarantee you that,” Ryan said, referring to the 218 votes needed to pass legislation in the Republican-controlled House.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: House intel head Devin Nunes rebukes reporters for taking Trump’s wiretap claims ‘literally’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+