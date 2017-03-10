Quantcast

Spicer broke federal rule when he hailed jobs report too soon after its release

Los Angeles Times

10 Mar 2017 at 22:29 ET                   
White House press secretary Sean Spicer (Screenshot)

WASHINGTON — The White House was excited Friday when the first jobs report of the Trump administration came in stronger than expected. But one official got carried away and broke an obscure federal rule by publicly touting the data too soon. White House press secretary Sean Spicer took to Twitter 22 minutes after the Bureau of…

