Stars form in winds from supermassive black holes
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Supermassive black holes may take away light, but they also give it — these enormous black holes at the centers of many galaxies are pushing out gas in which new stars are forming, according to researchers working with the aptly named Very Large Telescope in Chile. Black holes look the way they do because their gravitational…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion