Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Stars form in winds from supermassive black holes

International Business Times

27 Mar 2017 at 18:40 ET                   
White Dwarf Star Orbits Black Hole

Supermassive black holes may take away light, but they also give it — these enormous black holes at the centers of many galaxies are pushing out gas in which new stars are forming, according to researchers working with the aptly named Very Large Telescope in Chile. Black holes look the way they do because their gravitational…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Rep. Ted Lieu shreds ‘illegitimate’ Jeff Sessions over threat to cut funds for sanctuary cities
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+