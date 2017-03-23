Quantcast

State Dept. to approve Keystone pipeline permit: Politico

Reuters

23 Mar 2017 at 11:44 ET                   
Little Thunder, a traditional dancer and indigenous activist from the Lakota tribe, dances as he demonstrates in front of the White House during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The U.S. State Department will approve by Monday the permit needed to proceed with construction of the Canada-to-United States Keystone XL oil pipeline, a project blocked by former President Barack Obama, according to Politico.

The State Department’s undersecretary for political affairs, Tom Shannon, will approve the cross-border permit on or before Monday, at the end of the 60-day timeline that President Donald Trump ordered in January when he called for construction of Keystone and the Dakota Access pipelines.

(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

