Stephen Hawking: I don’t feel welcome in Trump’s America
Stephen Hawking, one of the world’s leading scientists, has said he no longer feels welcome in the United States under Donald Trump’s administration. “I would like to visit again and to talk to other scientists, but I fear that I may not be welcome,” Hawking said Monday in an interview on U.K. TV show Good Morning…
