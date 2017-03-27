Stephen Hawking made an appearance in Hong Kong as a HumaGram
Stephen Hawking Made An Appearance in Hong Kong As A HumaGram
Stephen Hawking made an appearance in Hong Kong to discuss President Donald Trump and Brexit and he did it without having to travel anywhere. The Brief History of Time author, cosmologist and Cambridge professor appeared to the audience of hundreds at an “Evening with Stephen Hawking” event on Friday as a “HumaGram,” or human hologram, to…
