Steve Bannon won’t be charged for voter fraud even though evidence ‘tends to indicate’ guilt: prosecutors

Steve Bannon (Photo: Screen capture)

Steve Bannon, chief strategist to President Donald Trump, will avoid prosecution for maintaining multiple voter registrations.

Prosecutors in Miami-Dade County announced on Thursday that Bannon would not be charged for registering to vote in Miami-Dade County even though he spends the majority of his time at another residence, according to The Miami Herald.

“To ‘reside’ at a location is a nebulous concept that depends on a person’s actions and their subjective state of mind,” the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said in a memo on Thursday. “The Florida case law interpreting [voter residency] is both sparse and antique.”

Prosecutors noted that the evidence “tends to indicate” that Bannon “did not intend to or actually reside in Miami-Dade County” when he registered to vote there.

But because of other contradictory evidence, prosecutors said that they did not believe that they could overcome the “reasonable doubt” standard in court.

Read the enire Miami Herald report here.