Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Sudan disappointed at renewal of US travel ban: foreign ministry

Reuters

07 Mar 2017 at 06:20 ET                   
President Donald Trump signs an executive order (White House)

Sudan’s foreign ministry said it was disappointed with U.S. President Donald Trump’s revised executive order banning citizens from six Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the United States.

“The foreign ministry expresses its regret and disappointment over the executive order issued by the U.S. president on March. 6 that renewed the ban on immigration of citizens from six countries including Sudan to the United States for 90 days,” it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Asma Alsharif)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Here’s how Trump counts on the media to fall for his Twitter distractions
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+