Surviving a plague: An insiders account of the early years of AIDS
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The edited extract below is taken from How to Survive a Plague by David France, shortlisted for the Wellcome Book Prize 2017. How to Survive a Plague is the riveting and powerful story of the AIDS epidemic and the grassroots movement of activists who grabbed the reins of scientific research to help develop the drugs that…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion