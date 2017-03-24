Teacher fired over allegedly ‘bullying’ student into standing for Pledge of Allegiance
CHICAGO — A second teacher has been disciplined at Eisenhower High School in suburban Chicago over a student’s refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. Vince Ziebarth, who has worked in District 218 since 2009, and was a full-time driver’s education teacher at the Blue Island, Ill., school since January 2014, said he was terminated…
