Teen use of marijuana shows slim negative effects

International Business Times

22 Mar 2017 at 14:55 ET                   
Teen Smoking Marijuana (Shutterstock)

A new state-run survey by the state of Washington may have dispelled some misconceptions about the effects recreational marijuana use has on teenagers. Opponents of marijuana decriminalization have cited that it could lead to increased use by teens but the results from Washington State Healthy Survey of 37,000 middle and high school students found that teen…

