Teen use of marijuana shows slim negative effects
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A new state-run survey by the state of Washington may have dispelled some misconceptions about the effects recreational marijuana use has on teenagers. Opponents of marijuana decriminalization have cited that it could lead to increased use by teens but the results from Washington State Healthy Survey of 37,000 middle and high school students found that teen…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion