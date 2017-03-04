Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Tehran successfully tests Russian missile system

International Business Times

04 Mar 2017 at 10:21 ET                   
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif holds a press conference on February 28, 2015 in Tehran (AFP Photo/Atta Kenare)

Iran’s military has reportedly conducted successful tests of Russian purchased S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. The news comes amid ongoing tensions between Tehran and Washington, and soon after President Donald Trump’s pledge to get tough with Iran. Tests on effectiveness of the missile system against ballistic threats were conducted by Iran in its drill dubbed Damvand. The…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Hire a fact checker’: Schwarzenegger fires back after Trump claims he was booted from ‘Celebrity Apprentice’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+