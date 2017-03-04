Tehran successfully tests Russian missile system
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Iran’s military has reportedly conducted successful tests of Russian purchased S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. The news comes amid ongoing tensions between Tehran and Washington, and soon after President Donald Trump’s pledge to get tough with Iran. Tests on effectiveness of the missile system against ballistic threats were conducted by Iran in its drill dubbed Damvand. The…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion