Tennessee passes on chance to legalize medical marijuana

Newsweek

25 Mar 2017 at 10:05 ET                   
Marijuana (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

Medical marijuana won’t be legal in Tennessee anytime soon after a House Representative’s bill, which aimed to legalize cannabis use for people suffering from certain conditions such as cancer, HIV and epilepsy, failed to get Senate support. The bill, HB0495, was considered dead for the year after the state’s House Health Committee rejected the measure following…

