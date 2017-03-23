Texas teen admits making up gang rape
A Texas teenager who claimed she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by three black men in ski masks revealed she made the story up, police said Thursday. Eighteen-year-old Breana Talbott went missing March 8 from her apartment in Denison, Texas, a town near the Oklahoma border. When she reappeared four hours later, Talbott was wearing only…
