Texas teen admits making up gang rape

International Business Times

23 Mar 2017 at 10:47 ET                   

A Texas teenager who claimed she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by three black men in ski masks revealed she made the story up, police said Thursday. Eighteen-year-old Breana Talbott went missing March 8 from her apartment in Denison, Texas, a town near the Oklahoma border. When she reappeared four hours later, Talbott was wearing only…

