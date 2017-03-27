‘That ain’t how Washington works!’: Shep Smith goes off on Trump’s incompetent health care strategy

Shep Smith (Fox News / Screengrab)

Fox News host Shep Smith on Monday ranted against Donald Trump’s disastrous attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, noting the president is unaware of “how Washington works,” and perhaps “doesn’t know anything about it.”

In a colossal failure last Friday, the GOP pulled the American Healthcare Act after a mere 18 days of legislative deliberation following the president’s inability to convince two opposing factions of the Republican party to coalesce around the Trumpcare bill. This, despite the GOP’s seven-year campaign to repeal and replace Obamacare, and the president’s own assertions throughout the campaign that he would fix healthcare on day one. Admitting defeat, the president reportedly told fellow Republicans he plans to move on from healthcare and focus on other items on his legislative agenda, including tax reform.

Smith on Monday said the problems Trump ran into with healthcare reform will only plague his other executive ambition, noting if the Freedom Caucus—conservative House Republicans who played a pivotal role in bringing down Trumpcare—“won’t cooperate, he can’t have it.”

“He doesn’t know anything about Washington, just like I don’t,” Smith said on “Shep Smith Reporting.”

“But I know this much about Washington, those people [Freedom Caucus members] are in safe districts,” Smith continued. “And you can’t go in there and tell these people what to do.”

Smith referred to an Axios report on Saturday that revealed one Freedom Caucus member, when confronted by chief White House strategist Steven Bannon about rejecting the bill, told the former executive chair of Breitbart News, “You know, the last time someone ordered me to do something, I was 18 years old. And it was my daddy. And I didn’t listen to him, either.”

“That ain’t how Washington works,” Smith said, referring to Bannon’s failed attempt to force Freedom Caucus members to vote in favor of the bill. “It’s never worked like that.”

“Maybe he hasn’t studied it, maybe he doesn’t know anything about it. Cause that’s not how it works,” Smith continued. “You gotta give to get, they didn’t give and they got it.”

Watch the video below, via Fox News: