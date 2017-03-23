‘That’s not what he said’: Shep Smith fact checks Trump’s claim that Nunes ‘vindicated’ wiretap charge

Shep Smith (Fox News / Screengrab)

Fox News host Shep Smith on Thursday fact-checked Donald Trump’s assertion that Rep. Devin Nunes “vindicated” his dubious wiretap allegation again Barack Obama, noting the House Intelligence Committee chairman in no way substantiated the president’s claim.

Smith was commenting on Nunes’ decision Wednesday to approach the White House with information regarding the “incidental” collection of information on Trump. The president, in an interview with Time Magazine on Wednesday, suggested the House Intelligence Committee chairman substantiated his assertion that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election.

“The president now claims he was right about President Obama wiretapping Trump Tower because of what the House Intelligence Committee chairman said yesterday,” Smith said at his show’s onset. “But that’s not what the chairman said yesterday.”

Smith noted Trump is “standing by his unfounded claim that President Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped,” adding the president is “pointing to comments from the head of the House Intelligence Committee as vindication.”

“The problem is, that chairman still says the allegations of wiretapping are false,” Smith noted.

“President Trump somehow took that as vindication—as he put it—that he was right about the wiretapping,” Smith continued. “He said as much in an interview, a fascinating one, with Time Magazine.”

The Fox Host pointed out that neither Nunes, nor FBI Director James Comey, have confirmed or provided information to bolster the president’s allegation.

“FBI Director James Comey has said the FBI and the Justice Department have no evidence to support the president’s wiretapping claims,” Smith noted. “The Republican Intelligence Committee chairman whom Trump is citing even said the claim is false. But the president says he’s right.”

Smith also pointed out that in his interview with Time, “Trump also said he isn’t worried about his credibility,” despite the fact that the president made 14 false statements throughout said interview.

Watch the video below, via Fox News: