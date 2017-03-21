‘That’s what do you do when you’re exposed as a liar’: Trump called out by CNN panel for silence on Comey

CNN Situation Room panel - screenshot

During a panel discussion on the latest travails of President Donald Trump, a CNN panel made note of the fact that the President has been surprisingly silent about FBI director James Comey’s devastating testimony before a House Intelligence Committee on Monday.

“The White House press secretary, he said they’re still standing by whatever they’re standing by,” host Wolf Blitzer said. “The president has been silent, he’s not even talking about it anymore.”

CNN political director David Chalian had a quick answer, stating, “Yeah, well, what do you do when you’ve been exposed as a liar from the top intelligence folks in the country?”

“You either recant it or you try to talk about other things,” he continued. “But that’s the position he finds himself in right now because he’s not going to recant it, that’s not in Trump’s playbook. He’s not going to apologize for it, so, he would much rather talk about other things than the fact that he’s been exposed for telling a lie.”

Blitzer pressed, “Why doesn’t he just admit he made a mistake, ‘I’m sorry, I apologize, let’s move on?’ What’s so bad about that?” causing the panel to burst into laughter as legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin blurted, ” You’re really asking me that?”

“The guy is never going to do that,” Toobin continued. “Why? What is the pathology involved? Far be it from me, but the idea that that is a possibility is — this guy was exposed as sexually assaulting women, he didn’t apologize for that either!”

Responding to Toobin, CNN’s Dana Bash returned to the subject of Trump’s wiretapping tweets.

‘It was very, very bad idea, it was a very big mistake,” he explained. “It was derogatory and denigrating and, to use your word, ‘lying,’ about his predecessor, which is for so many reasons a terrible thing to do.”

“The open question is whether or not this silence means — okay, forget about apologizing, –but whether it means there is a lesson learned,” Bash continued. “That, we know that you want to distract, we know you want to change the subject at times and use your Twitter account to do that. Maybe think five seconds before you do it and make that distraction and that changing of the subject into an attack on your predecessor that happens to be false.”

Watch the video below via CNN: