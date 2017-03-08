Quantcast

The agency that could derail Paul Ryan’s Obamacare repeal

08 Mar 2017 at 00:29 ET                   
U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) takes questions at a news conference in Washington, U.S. May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files

The Agency That Could Derail the Obamacare Repeal

The prospects for House Republicans’ proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare, unveiled Monday night, may well hinge on one small federal agency. The biggest unanswered questions that dog the new bills drafted by two House committees—and Republicans’ repeal effort, more generally—are how much their plan will cost and how many people will lose insurance. And it’s…

