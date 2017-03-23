The Bannon canon: Books favored by the Trump adviser
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
People who know Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, often talk about his love of books, his penchant for quoting from them and a desk piled with obscure tomes, open to pages where he’s searched for quotes or inspiration. But his reading list isn’t standard-issue history or literature. Heavy on war-fighting, apocalypse and identifying the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion