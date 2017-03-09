Quantcast

The CIA can hack your TV? So what else is new?

McClatchy Washington Bureau

09 Mar 2017 at 07:49 ET                   
Cyber Security (Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON — Users of everyday electronic devices may have been surprised at news that a CIA unit had developed ways to hack into them with ease. But cybersecurity experts greeted the news with a shrug. “What’s surprising is that the general public is still shocked by stories like these,” said Omer Schneider, chief executive of CyberX,…

