The CIA can hack your TV? So what else is new?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — Users of everyday electronic devices may have been surprised at news that a CIA unit had developed ways to hack into them with ease. But cybersecurity experts greeted the news with a shrug. “What’s surprising is that the general public is still shocked by stories like these,” said Omer Schneider, chief executive of CyberX,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion