The dangers of smoking synthetic marijuana
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Teens using synthetic marijuana were more likely to use other illicit drugs and alcohol and have higher risks of displaying violent behavior, according to a new study released in the journal Pediatrics Monday. The study, conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also found young people who use synthetic marijuana were more likely to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion