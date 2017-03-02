The reasons behind Muslim population growth
For the first time in history, Muslims will overtake Christians as the most popular religious group by around the year 2017, according to the Pew Research Center. But while some may fear a grand Muslim takeover, the reasons for this dramatic shift are numerous and complex. 1. Muslims are younger Muslims have the youngest median age…
