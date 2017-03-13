The rich history of vandalizing Trump’s property
Bad news for the U.S.’ golf-loving president. On Sunday, four protesters scaled the fence at the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles and carved an environmental protest message into the grass around the fifth hole. Armed with gardening tools, the group spent less than an hour etching the words “no more tigers, no more woods”…
