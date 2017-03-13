Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The rich history of vandalizing Trump’s property

Newsweek

13 Mar 2017 at 08:30 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Bad news for the U.S.’ golf-loving president. On Sunday, four protesters scaled the fence at the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles and carved an environmental protest message into the grass around the fifth hole. Armed with gardening tools, the group spent less than an hour etching the words “no more tigers, no more woods”…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski shreds Kellyanne Conway’s ‘demented’ claims about microwave spying
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+