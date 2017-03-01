Quantcast

The shark population is growing again

International Business Times

01 Mar 2017 at 17:45 ET                   
Great white shark (Wikimedia Commons)

Sharks took a huge publicity hit when “Jaws” was released in movie theaters, but it looks like the marine animals are finally bouncing back: Six species that had dwindled in number due to Atlantic Ocean overfishing have made population gains, says a new report. A study in Fish and Fisheries zoned in on seven types of…

