The shark population is growing again
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Sharks took a huge publicity hit when “Jaws” was released in movie theaters, but it looks like the marine animals are finally bouncing back: Six species that had dwindled in number due to Atlantic Ocean overfishing have made population gains, says a new report. A study in Fish and Fisheries zoned in on seven types of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion