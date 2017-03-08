The unintended consequences of Trump’s immigration policies
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A possibly unanticipated side effect from President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration was all but confirmed Tuesday: small businesses in states where immigration raids have been taking place were suffering as most of their clientele was made up of undocumented immigrants. The demographic targeted by the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion