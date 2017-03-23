There are 10 other healthcare reform bills — here’s what they would do
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
If Congress passes Trumpcare—otherwise known as the American Health Care Act of 2017—the legislation could dramatically alter what services insurers cover, among other things. But the bill isn’t the only one circulating through Congress. With Trumpcare in limbo after Republicans cancelled a planned vote on on Thursday due to lack of GOP support, it’s a perfect…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion