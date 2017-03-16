Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

These are the 19 agencies Trump would stop funding entirely

Los Angeles Times

16 Mar 2017 at 17:35 ET                   
Donald Trump (ABC News)

Here’s a snapshot of the mission and history of the 19 independent agencies President Donald Trump said he would stop funding entirely under his “budget blueprint.” Trump’s proposal also calls for deep cuts in other agencies and departments, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the State Department, and shifts federal resources to defense. African Development Foundation…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘It’s stupefying to watch’: Jim Acosta and Jake Tapper stunned by White House’s ‘depressing’ wiretap defense
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+