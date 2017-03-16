These are the 19 agencies Trump would stop funding entirely
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Here’s a snapshot of the mission and history of the 19 independent agencies President Donald Trump said he would stop funding entirely under his “budget blueprint.” Trump’s proposal also calls for deep cuts in other agencies and departments, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the State Department, and shifts federal resources to defense. African Development Foundation…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion