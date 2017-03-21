‘These people are idiots’: Keith Olbermann rails into ‘loser’ Trump and his posse of enablers

Keith Olbermann (Photo: Screen capture)

Keith Olbermann, GQ’s host of “The Resistance” said Tuesday there’s only “one possible conclusion” to be ascertained from Donald Trump’s 60 days in office: the president “is a loser,” and those enabling him “are idiots.”

Olbermann noted that despite having “control of the White House, and the Senate, and the House,” Republican leaders still had “an intelligence hearing Monday that confirmed the FBI is investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government.”

The president, Olbermann said, tried to compare his “wiretap hoax story” to the very real fact that the NSA surveilled German Chancellor Angela Merkel, only to have her look “at him like he was a dick.”

“They have let Trump attack the free press, attack the intelligence community, the judiciary, protesters, the opposition party, and the vote totals in an election in which he prevailed,” Olbermann said, as well as allow the president to reveal a “cruel, draconian, stupid, medieval” budget proposal despite spending millions of taxpayers’ dollars playing golf “every goddamned weekend.”

“These people are idiots,” Olbermann repeated.

“This is now, most urgently, about his unadulterated and increasing incompetence” and that of those he brought into government, Olbermann said. The only remedy?

“Remove this incompetent and unstable man from office,” Olbermann said.

Watch the video below, via Twitter (@KeithOlbermann):