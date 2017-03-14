These photos force you to look the victims of climate change in the eye
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
An interview with photographer Joel Sartore Joel Sartore/National Geographic Photo Ark A California condor at the Phoenix Zoo. This bird was brought in after dislocating its right wing at the wrist after flying into the Navajo Bridge in Northern Arizona. Once down to just 18 individuals in the 1980’s, this species now numbers more than 300.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion