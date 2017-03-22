‘They have slimed me!’: Trump ally Roger Stone rails at ‘p*ssies’ on House Intelligence Committee

Roger Stone (RT)

Roger Stone, a longtime ally to President Donald Trump, is not at all happy that his name was brought up at this week’s big House Intelligence Committee hearing with FBI Director James Comey.

Mediaite notes that Stone made an appearance on Joe Piscopo’s morning talk radio show on Wednesday in which he railed against members of the House Intelligence Committee who brought up his communications with alleged Russian hacker Guccifer 2.0 this week.

Stone said that all of his Twitter direct-message exchanges with Guccifer 2.0 were “benign,” and he slammed Comey for refusing to deny that he was under investigation for his contacts with Russian hackers during the 2016 presidential election.

“They have slimed me,” Stone fumed. “They have slurred me, and blackened my name in prime time.”

Stone then demanded to have the right to attend a public House Intelligence Committee meeting where he could clear his name once and for all.

“This is America, give me a chance to face my accusers,” he said. “Don’t do it in closed sessions, you p*ssies! Put it right out there! You guys got to attack me in public, and drag my name in the mud in public, don’t be a coward — now, let me respond in public!”

Listen to the full interview at this link.