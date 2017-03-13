‘They have to stop this charade’: House intel member blisters Trump for stalling on wiretap evidence

Rep. Mike Quigley -- CNN

A Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee could barely contain his disgust after the Trump Justice Department asked for more time to turn over evidence that former President Barack Obama wiretapped newly-elected Donald Trump’s offices during the election.

Moments after the Justice Department asked for an extension, Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) appeared on CNN with host Erin Burnett to call out the White House.

Asked by host Burnett about the decision by House intel committee head Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) to give Trump’s people another week, a resigned Quigley replied, “I guess we don’t have any choice.”

“The information is not forthcoming but at some point in time, they have to stop this charade,” Quigley remarked.

Alluding to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway’s mentioning microwave ovens used for wiretapping, Quigley grew sarcastic.

“And after today’s unique White House response, I guess we’re going to have to expand our request to include vacuum cleaners, microwaves and what not,” Quigley continued. “I guess finally — it’s so absurd. I suggest that the White House put their best person on this investigation themselves. At this point, it sounds like Inspector Clouseau.”

Watch the video below via CNN: