‘They said it was a Muslim ban!’: ‘The View’ blows up over Trump’s second failed travel ban

Elizabeth Preza 16 Mar 2017 at 12:19 ET

In a heated segment on Thursday’s “The View,” co-host Jedediah Bila tried to defend Donald Trump’s second executive order restricting immigration from several Muslim-majority countries, prompting co-host Whoopi Goldberg to compare the president’s “Muslim ban 2.0” to “saying all black people love chicken.”

Trump on Wednesday defended his executive order at a Nashville, TN rally after a Hawaii federal judge granted an injunction against it, citing violations to First Amendment protections.

“We’re going to take this all the way to the Supreme Court,” Trump promised his crowd of supporters.

“The Supreme Court is going to tell you the same thing!” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Thursday. While Goldberg acknowledged the president could eventually pass a version of the law, he’s “got to do it the way our Constitution said you have to do it.”

“You can’t just get rid of people because you don’t like their religion, you don’t like their skin color,” Goldberg said. “We took care of all that, D!”

Co-host Sunny Hostin explained, “You can’t use this national security theory as a pretext, this is a Muslim ban, and the reason it’s a Muslim ban is because you said it was a Muslim ban!”

“When they told everyone that was the intent, why didn’t they think the judges would believe them?” Hostin asked.

“Well ‘cause they’re stupid,” Joy Behar offered.

Bila argued the issue was with the “screening process,” insisting “plenty of Muslim-majority countries that are not included” in Trump’s new ban.

“The reason is, countries like Saudi Arabia, the United States government cooperates with them on screening,” she said.

“But that’s where the terrorists came from, Jed on 9/11!” Hostin shot back. “That’s where they came from, if you want to ban anyone, ban that country!”

Goldberg later asked Bila to explain what she thinks the intent of Trump’s new ban is.

“I can tell you, I have no idea what his intent is,” Bila said.

“He told you what it was,” Hostin replied.

“You can’t just walk into America, it’s a two-and-a-half year process,” Goldberg told her co-host, before taking issue with the scope of the president’s order.

“Basically what he’s saying, these people in these countries can’t come here,” Goldberg said. “That’s like saying all black people love chicken.”

Watch the video below, via ABC: