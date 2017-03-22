‘They’re not scared of Donald Trump’: Morning Joe explains how wiretap tweets turned GOP against Trumpcare

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

President Donald Trump is heavily investing his political capital into getting the Republican health care bill passed — even as many conservative lawmakers are backing away from it.

The president warned GOP lawmakers Tuesday at a fundraiser that they’d lose their seats if they didn’t back the so-called “Trumpcare” legislation, but MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said those threats simply don’t carry any weight.

“What has to be so frustrating for people who are working for Donald Trump, 30 days ago, they would have been scared to cross Donald Trump,” Scarborough said. “They are not scared of Donald Trump today. I’ve talked to them, they’re frustrated by him — the constant tweets, he’s wearing his own supporters down.”

The “Morning Joe” host pinpointed Trump’s downfall to the March 4 wiretapping accusations he leveled against former President Barack Obama, which have proven to be baseless, but he has attempted to defend by casting still more accusations against law enforcement and trusted U.S. allies.

“I hope that tweet three weeks ago was worth it to him, because by trashing the FBI, the last president, by trashing Great Britain, by trashing Angela Merkel, by trashing NATO, by trashing all of our allies, he has a lot of conservatives in places where I’m from going, wait a second — what’s he saying? It’s hurting him right now on the vote count.”

Scarborough said the president has destroyed his own credibility after just two months in office, and House Republicans suspect Trump has been misled about the bill’s chances of getting passed.