‘This doesn’t fly in America!’: View hosts offer ‘white supremacist’ Steve King a one-way trip out of US

Whoopi Goldberg discusses Rep. Steve King's latest racist remarks on 'The View' (Screen cap).

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg unloaded on Rep. Steve King (R-IA) on Wednesday, and she even offered to pay for King to be put on a plane and given a one-way trip to Europe where he could hang out with white nationalists to his heart’s content.

Goldberg was particularly annoyed by King’s assertion that we shouldn’t be relying on “somebody else’s babies” to replenish our population, as she noted that King’s own family were at one time immigrants.

“I know that you are the child of immigrants, right?” he said. “Your mom has a very long lineage here in the United States, but what would have happened if she decided she didn’t like your Irish father? Now if you look at this country, years ago, the Irish were considered as low as anyone, the Italians were considered as low as anyone. We had all kinds of laws trying to keep people out!”

Later in the segment, Goldberg pointed out that King made his statements in support of Geert Wilders, the far-right Dutch politician who has become notorious for spouting rampant Islamophobia.

Goldberg then mused that King might be happier in another country.

“Look, I got some money,” she said. “I’ll get you a ticket! If you really like the way of life that [Wilders] is suggesting, go on and go over there… this doesn’t fly in America!”

Watch the full video below.