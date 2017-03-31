‘This family lies like I breathe’: Maher calls out Ivanka for previous claim that she wouldn’t work at White House

Bill Maher is furious with Stephen Moore (Photo: Screen capture)

This week, it was announced that Ivanka Trump would be joining the staff in the west wing of the White House. She will not be receiving a salary, which is how she supposedly gets around nepotism laws that prevent presidents from hiring family members.

Over and over, cable news played clips of an interview Trump did with Leslie Stahl, in which she said she only plans to be a daughter. Now, however, Trump is a senior advisor to the president.

“This family lies like I breathe,” Maher said. “They just lie.”

Neera Tanden, from the Center for American Progress, noted that the family should have walled off hundreds of millions of dollars at this point and they haven’t. “They’re profiting,” she said. “It’s like a profit-making entity for the family.”

Maher brought up Harriet Miers, who was shot down by the GOP when George W. Bush attempted to appoint her to the Supreme Court. Maher called her “kind of, like, qualified” and said that if Bush had tried to appoint Trump as a shoe executive and former model he would have been laughed out of the room.

Tanden turned to former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) and asked what he thought. He fumbled trying to come up with an excuse for Trump as the audience laughed at his failure.

Ret. General Michael Hayden noted that his largest concern is that Trump doesn’t look outside for opposing opinions or ideas and instead isolates himself. Such isolationism, he explained, is bad for any leader and ultimately for the country.

See the short discussion below: