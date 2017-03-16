This fast-growing Christian movement is aimed at taking over the government through Donald Trump and Sarah Palin
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
By Richard Flory, Senior Director of Research and Evaluation, University of Southern California – Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences and Brad Christerson, Professor of Sociology, Biola University. Jesus culture. Adam Rozanas, CC BY-NC-ND In August of 2011, more than 30,000 people cheered wildly as the then U.S. presidential candidate and Texas Governor Rick Perry…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion