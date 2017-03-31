This fish basically gives its enemies heroin
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Could new drugs be found in its unique venom? Richard Smith/OceanRealmImages A venomous fang blenny, Meiacanthus nigrolineatus swimming in the Red Sea. At first glance, a fang blenny looks completely unthreatening. It’s small, brightly colored, and looks like it would be an adorable backup character in a Finding Nemo film. Then, it opens its mouth. Anthony…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion