‘This is batsh*t crazy!’: Internet explodes over Sean Spicer’s freewheeling press conference

Elizabeth Preza

31 Mar 2017 at 15:10 ET                   
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (Screen cap).

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday gave an hour-long press briefing on a range of topics, but his most testy exchanges with reporters involved the FBI’s continuing probe into connections between the Donald Trump campaign and Russian operatives who worked to hack the 2016 presidential election.

Among his most freewheeling answers, Spicer, when asked about House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ clandestine meeting on White House grounds, insisted, “we don’t track every person who is on the 18 acres.”

He also deflected on a question about the Senate Intelligence Committee’s probe into Russian interference by insisting the real Russian connection involves former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, as opposed to current President Donald Trump.

The press secretary’s “absurd” responses to reporters’ questions prompted a slew of reactions on Twitter:

You're the puppet: Spicer revives Trump's unhinged attacks on Clinton as Russia scandal grows
