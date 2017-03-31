‘This is batsh*t crazy!’: Internet explodes over Sean Spicer’s freewheeling press conference

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (Screen cap).

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday gave an hour-long press briefing on a range of topics, but his most testy exchanges with reporters involved the FBI’s continuing probe into connections between the Donald Trump campaign and Russian operatives who worked to hack the 2016 presidential election.

Among his most freewheeling answers, Spicer, when asked about House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ clandestine meeting on White House grounds, insisted, “we don’t track every person who is on the 18 acres.”

.@PressSec: "We don't track every person who is on the 18 acres” #hmmm — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 31, 2017

He also deflected on a question about the Senate Intelligence Committee’s probe into Russian interference by insisting the real Russian connection involves former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, as opposed to current President Donald Trump.

The press secretary’s “absurd” responses to reporters’ questions prompted a slew of reactions on Twitter:

Spicer is just vomiting words from the podium at this point… — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 31, 2017

they need whistles this is batshit crazy TRUMP RUSSIAN CONNECTIONS R FUCKING BLATANT it is a simple question spicer u liar — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 31, 2017

Every Sean Spicer press conference feels like a science project presentation from an unprepared 6th Grader. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) March 31, 2017

I've avoided watching Sean Spicer briefings, but am at MSNBC watching this one. The non-stop dishonesty and irresponsibility is amazing. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 31, 2017

Video of Sean Spicer's press conference. pic.twitter.com/lVJ8PalAsr — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) March 31, 2017

Do they keep Sean Spicer in a box and just release him for the briefings? I feel bad for him in a way. What a horrible being to have to be. — EASY MB (@biloon) March 31, 2017

Is it possible Spicer is simply a Russian bot? — John Aravosis (@aravosis) March 31, 2017

If you wonder were there Russian Bots or other non-human interference in the election, there's @seanspicer standing right in front of you — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 31, 2017

Oh my God Spicer has lost his mind. — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) March 31, 2017

Spicer is getting better and better at peddling absurd conspiracy theories. — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) March 31, 2017

I love when Sean Spicer tells the news what the news should be. — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) March 31, 2017

Sean Spicer is literally Melissa McCarthy at this point. #whatinvestigation? pic.twitter.com/qWf6LHzVcF — Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) March 31, 2017

I can't believe Spicer can do this whole thing without laughing every day. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 31, 2017