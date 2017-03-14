This is how Ivanka Trump shops
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
As a woman with an entire fashion brand to her name, it would seem that Ivanka Trump likes to shop and enjoys putting together a stylish ensemble. Although many might expect the first daughter to wear nothing less than head to toe designer, Ivanka Trump values the high-low mix, if her “mom” outfits are any indication.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion