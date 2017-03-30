‘This is pure and simple nepotism’: The View torches Ivanka Trump’s formal White House position

Whoopi Goldberg (The View / ABC)

The hosts of “The View” on Thursday were unimpressed with news that Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, will accept an official role in her father’s White House, with co-host Sunny Hostin charging “pure and simple nepotism” on the part of the administration.

Discussing Trump’s speech at a women’s empowerment forum on Wednesday, wherein he boasted about his cabinet “full” of women, Whoopi Goldberg showed a picture of conservative men discussing ill-fated plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“Maybe he means the medicine cabinet,” Goldberg said.

“Maybe Steve Bannon is transitioning,” Joy Behar opined.

The hosts later spoke about Ivanka Trump’s plans to take a formal role in the White House, despite her previous assurances that she would only serve as an informal adviser to her father.

“I am supremely uncomfortable with the fact that he has put her into a formal White House position,” Hostin said.

“Ethically, this is pure and simple nepotism,” she added.

Watch the video below, via ABC: