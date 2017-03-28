This is what your nightmares say about you
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Most of us nod off as our sleeping brain uses this time to make sense of our day-to-day experiences. We continue to fall deeper and deeper into a slumber as our dream world unfolds, putting us face-to-face with our unconscious fears and desires. This could manifest into a cycle of bad dreams from seeing zombies to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion