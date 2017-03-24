This marketing CEO issues ‘snowflake test’ to weed out job seekers who cry or care about police brutality

Kyle Reyes (Fox News)

Kyle Reyes, CEO of Manchester, Connecticut’s Silent Partner Marketing, has an unorthodox method of screening job applicants he likes to call the “snowflake test.”

Who are these so-called “snowflakes”? For Reyes and his fellow Fox News viewers, it’s “a young activist, a champion of character, an eighth place trophy holder.”

Since appearing on “Fox and Friends” last week, thousands of resumes have flooded his inbox. Only two have made the cut.

“I was really taken aback,” new hire Allison Paglughi told host Steve Doocy. “I was like, why does he care when I last cried, why does he care about my stance on police?”

Devon Farquharson, another new hire, defended Reyes’ methods.

“I totally get it,” Farquharson told Doocy. “I mean, with all the stuff you go through on a daily basis, it makes sense that we wouldn’t want people who’d get offended easily.”

“A snowflake is somebody who is going to whine and complain and come to the table with nothing but an entitled attitude and an inability to back their perspective,” Reyes told Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

“Who is a snowflake these days? Is it a political test?” Varney asked Reyes.

Reyes flat-out denied the assertion. But Varney pressed on.

“‘Snowflakes’ are liberals, you know that,” the host insisted.

“I’ve met many conservative snowflakes,” Reyes retorted. “Snowflake is a mentality.”

“I guarantee that somebody’s going to sue you, many people are going to sue you,” Varney told him.